PM stresses for strengthening local govt system in provinces

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed for strengthening the local government system in provinces in order to ensure equal development of all areas.

He was talking to PTI’s Members of National Assembly from Hazara division who called on in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also emphasized for implementation of provincial finance award so that the areas lagging behind development could be provided with sufficient resources.

Imran Khan special emphasis should be given to solid waste management and waste to energy projects in the provinces.

The Prime Minister said steps are afoot to exploit the tourism potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province witnessed a decrease in poverty over the last three years due to promotion of tourism. He said the tourism sector will be further promoted to bring more prosperity in the province.

The members of National Assembly apprised the Prime Minister about the problems of their constituencies.