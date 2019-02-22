PM urges to identify corrupt elements, bribery & nepotism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the public representatives to identify elements involved in corruption, bribery and nepotism.

Talking to MNAs from Sargodha division in Islamabad on Friday, he said they should play an active role in identifying and solving the problems being faced by public.

The Prime Minister said government officers must implement open door policy for public and should end the practice of keep people waiting in the pretext of official meetings.

He said ensuring public service delivery and depoliticizing bureaucracy is priority of the PTI government.

He said a comprehensive plan to help poor and deserving people will soon be started.

Members of Executive Committee of Chenab Club Faisalabad called on Prime Minister Imran in Islamabad on Friday.

They presented a cheque of twenty million rupees to the Prime Minster for Dam Fund.