PM will pay daylong visit to Dubai on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Dubai tomorrow (Sunday) to participate in the 7th edition of the World Government Summit.

According to Foreign Office, he is paying this visit on the invitation of Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE government Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

The annual gathering of heads of states and governments, policy makers and experts will provide an opportunity to discuss improvement in governance through reform, innovation and technology.

Prime Minister’s participation will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, green development and the importance of innovation for growth.

In his key note address at the Summit, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

He will encourage investment in different sectors of Pakistan economy. The Prime Minister will also meet the UAE leadership. —NNI