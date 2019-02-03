PML-N demands PM Khan to summon Parliament session

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan to summon Parliament session to hold discussions over ongoing economic crisis.

Aurangzeb took a jibe at PM Khan, said that where was economic policy and vision while arrogance and econ should be put behind in national interests.

She said that Imran Khan must tweet for atrocities of his government against nationals while foreign loans were now stood at trillions. Criticising PM’s tweet regarding rainfall and snowfall, she said that issues can never be resolved through tweets when economic crisis was prevailing in the country. She alleged that the current government was powerless to bring betterment in recent situation.

The PML-N spokesperson said that Imran Khan should not fear of Shehbaz Sharif and summon Parliament session. She advised PM Khan to summon Ishaq Dar, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Miftah Ismail if he felt embarrassment to discuss economic crisis in the Parliament.

He said PML-N will help the current government and the premier should summon All Parties Conference (APC). She said that the nation was facing disappointment and difficulties due to ineligible and inexperienced government.—INP