Police arrest housemaids’ gang involved in robberies

KARACHI: Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a nine member gang of housemaids, involved in several robberies in the metropolis.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Gulshan Tahir Noorani the gang was involved in looting several houses including New Town, Bahadurabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.SP further told that arrested women are relatives and belonging to Pakpattan.

He said “The group was committing their activities after gaining confidence of the house owners,” he added.

Police also claimed to have recovered looted cash and other valuables from the arrested women.

—PPI