Police commandos killing case: SHC seeks update report from state prosecutor

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday dismissed a bail plea of accused of Chakra Goth incident and asked the trail court to proceed the case on daily basis.

It may be noted that some armed men had attacked a police van in Korangi’s Chakra Goth in 2011, killing over a half-a-dozen police commandos.

A two-member bench of the SHC heard the bail plea filed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) activists Gul Muhammad and others.

Azra Iqbal, the counsel of the accused persons, told the court that state was using delaying tactics against his client in the case. The state prosecutor told the court that witnesses were being produced on court orders. The court sought an updated report by 6th March about the investigation.

The counsel of the accused stated that the court, after rejecting the bail plea, had ordered resolving the case within three months.

She submitted to the court that innocent people were behind the prison due to delay in the court proceedings.. ‘’This is humanitarian issue,’’ she stated

The court remarked that all accused termed themselves innocent, ‘we did not saw anyone who commit his crime’.

According to the prosecutor, some armed men had attacked a police van in Korangi’s Chakra Goth in 2011, killing over a half-a-dozen police commandos. —PPI