PR plans to run 20 new trains during this year: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said Pakistan Railways plans to run twenty new trains during this year.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore today, the Minister said Jinnah Express from Lahore to Karachi will be a nonstop VVIP train.

He said all land record of railways has been computerized.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that scales will be awarded to railways workers on merit.

Answering a question, the minister said Pakistan stands with innocent Kashmiris for their right of self-determination. He said People of Pakistan and our Army will defend the country wholeheartedly.

Shiekh Rasheed said that Indian Prime Minister Modi is playing up Pakistan bashing enemy card for his political ends. —NNI