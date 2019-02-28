Petrol price increased by Rs 2.5 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased petroleum product prices for the month of March, Finance Ministry has said Thursday.

A notification for the increase in petroleum product prices has been issued here on Thursday.

As per the notification, petrol price is increased by Rs2.5 per litre, diesel Rs4.74 per litre, kerosene oil by Rs4 per litre and light diesel oil by Rs2.5 per litre.

It may be added that based on international oil prices, increase of Rs. 4.71, Rs 9.44, Rs 8.06 and Rs 5.12 per litre in the price of MS (Petrol), HSD, Kerosene Oil and LDO respectively was worked out but the Government decided not to pass on the full impact of price increase to the consumers and approved a reduced level of increase as indicated in the table above.

The new prices will be effective from March 01, 2019.—NNI