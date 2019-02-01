Priyanka revealed 5 things on Ellen’s show

Web Desk: Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has created buzz with her recent presence on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In the interview, she shared many lesser-known facts. From not inviting Ellen to the events to her upcoming production.

Have a look at the 5 things she shared.

Why Ellen was not invited to their wedding?

According to the Baywatch star, an invite was sent out to the talk show host but she never responded to it. “We were so offended that you didn’t even respond to our invite though,” Priyanka said to Ellen.

“That’s not true. There was no invite,” the comedian reiterated. “That’s so true,” Priyanka asserted. “I thought, ‘We’re not good enough for Ellen, she wouldn’t come to India. She doesn’t even respond anymore. Nick, you’ve had such a good relationship with her.’ I was very offended for him, honestly. But I’m just the wife. I don’t really know anything.”

Priyanka’s mother was unhappy with an intimate wedding

She shared that her mother Madhu was not happy with the idea of having just 200 guests at her three-day wedding. “For an Indian family and an Indian wedding, it was small for sure. My mother was so upset with me the whole time. She was like, ‘I need to have another event for the other 150,000 people that I know! How can I not invite my jeweller? How can I not invite my hairdresser?’ So it was a whole conversation,” Priyanka joked.

How she met Nick?

According to Priyanka, she first spoke to Nick after he direct messaged her on Twitter. “He DM-ed me actually. So millennial of us! He DM-ed on Twitter, saying, ‘I’ve heard we should connect and uh… I’ve heard from common friends that we should meet. What do you think about that?’ I was like, ‘Just text me’.”

Newlywed couple weren’t aware of each other’s career

Priyanka explained to Ellen that she and Nick “didn’t know much about each other” and so, made a game out of it.”Nick and I both didn’t know much about each other, so we did a show-and-tell after we started dating… We showed each other our work from when we were younger — the embarrassing stuff, the horrible things. It was great. That’s how we got to know each other’s careers.”

Priyanka’s upcoming production

She is developing a feature film based on hit Netflix docu-series Wild Wild Country. Not only will Priyanka star as the Indian guru Bhagwan Rajneesh’s (also known as Osho) assistant Ma Anand Sheela, she will also be producing it.

She disclosed, “We’re developing it as the character of Sheela, who was Osho’s right-hand woman. And she was just devious and created a whole cult in America, brought people here,” Priyanka shared. “The documentary was amazing and I’m developing that next for me to star in and produce, which I think would be really cool.”