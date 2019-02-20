Project Ghazi: Release date of film is finally out

Web Desk: Pakistan’s first superhero film, Project Ghazi is finally releasing after a year and half of its premiere night back in July 2017.

In 2017, the film was postponed right after its premiere. Now, the film is all set to release on March 22 this year.

The film received criticism on premiere night due to some technical issues such as sound design. This forced the producers to delay the release.

Watch the official trailer.

Project Ghazi has been directed by Nadir Shah and stars Saeed, Sheheryar Munawar, Syra Shahroz and Adnan Jaffar in lead roles.