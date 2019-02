PSL 4: Islamabad United to face Multan Sultans today

DUBAI: Defending champions Islamabad United will clash with Multan Sultan in Dubai International Cricket Stadium today on third day of Pakistan Super League fourth edition (PSL 4).

United will be looking forward to keep their winning streak against the Malik’s led Sultan who lost their first match against Karachi by only 7 runs

The match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will start at 4:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Islamabad UnitedĀ

Mohammad Sami (c), Luke Ronchi, Sahibzada Farhan, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Ian Bell, Philip Salt, Cameron Delport, Samit Patel, Muhammad Musa, Wayne Parnell, Zahir Khan, Amad Butt, Rizwan Hussain, Nasir Nawaz

Multan SultansĀ

Shoaib Malik (c), Shan Masood, Umar Siddiq, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shahid Afridi, Joe Denly, Nicholas Pooran, Qais Ahmed, Shakeel Ansar, Laurie Evans, Numan Ali, Dan Christian, Tome Moores, Ali Shafiq, Muhammad Ilyas, Andre Russell

