SHARJAH: Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to field first against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday in the ninth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) at Sharjah.

Both the teams have played two matches each in Pakistan Super League season 4.

Peshawar Zalmi have won one match out of two matches played.

Karachi Kings have also won one out of two matches played in the tournament.