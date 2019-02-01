PSL 4: Karachi Kings Wins the toss and elect to bat first

Dubai: Karachi Kings has won the toss against Multan Sultan and opted to bat first, in the second match of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Two matches will be played today in Dubai on Friday.

In the first match, Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans at 4:30 pm (PST), while in the second match Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will collide at 9:00 pm.

In the last night opening match, Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets.

Islamabad United chased the target of 172 in the last over for the loss of 5 wickets.