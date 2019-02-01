PSL: Islamabad United set victory target of 158 runs for Quetta Gladiators

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai, Islamabad United have set victory target of 158 runs for Quetta Gladiators.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad United.

Meanwhile, in the second match, Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi at 9:00 pm.

In the matches played yesterday, Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 5 wickets while Lahore Qalandars defeated Karachi Kings by 22 runs.