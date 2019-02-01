PSL: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 6 wickets

In today’s first match of Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 6 wickets in Sharjah.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to field. Multan Sultans set a victory target of 201 runs for Lahore Qalandars.

JM Vince 84 runs in 41 balls and Umar Siddiq with 53 in 38 balls remained highest scorers for Multan Sultan. S Lamichhane took three wickets.

For Lahore Qalandars, AB de Villiers scored 52 runs and D Wiese 45.