PSL: Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to field

SHARJAH: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultan in the eighth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) on Wednesday at Sharjah.

Quetta Gladiators’ captain, Sarfaraz Ahmad elected to field after winning the toss.

Quetta Gladiators have played two matches in the fourth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and have won both the matches.

Multan Sultans have won one match out of two matches played in PSL 4.