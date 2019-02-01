PSL to be at its best: Sammy

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that his team has ability what it takes to win the championship.

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy said on Saturday the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would prove to be the best tournament of the year.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that his team has ability what it takes to win the championship.

To a question, he said as a team we had been preparing for the tournament and so far the practice sessions had been good. —APP