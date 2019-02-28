PTA urges Pakistanis to secure their WhatsApp account

Web Desk: The number of WhatsApp hijacking cases across the world has increased. As a result, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued an advisory for the general public to protect their WhatsApp account against hijacking.

According to ProPakistan, the simplified procedure issued by PTA that enable two-step verification on the app to avoid hijacking.

The steps consist of four steps, which are given below.

Waves of reports about hijacked WhatsApp accounts in several countries have forced their cyber-security agencies to send out security alerts. They’ve warned the general public about a relatively new method of hijacking WhatsApp accounts using mobile providers’ voicemail systems.

Recently, WhatsApp accounts were hacked in Karachi and one of the reasons being quoted is lack of awareness among the general public.

A group of hackers hacked the accounts of numerous Pakistani citizens mostly based in Karachi. The Media quoted the Cyber Crime wing of Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) saying that a lot of incidents of WhatsApp accounts hacking were happening across the country.