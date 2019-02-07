PTI Govt will not offer NRO to any corrupt person: Fawad

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that PTI Government will not offer National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any corrupt person.

In a video message, he said this was decided in meeting of the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The Minister said it should be clear to everyone that the PTI government will never strike a deal nor show flexibility for corrupt people.

He said cases against all corrupt elements will be taken to their logical conclusion.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Shahbaz Sharif as chairman of Public Accounts Committee summoned officers of National Accountability Bureau and pressurized them, which indicates that he is using the committee as a buffer against corruption cases he is facing.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said transparent and impartial accountability is need of the hour for which we are standing behind institutions.