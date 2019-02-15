PUBG becomes savior of a called-off marriage

Web Desk: The hottest online game PUBG has been slammed for being too addictive. In the midst of all the negativity surrounding PUBG, comes a refreshing love story that blossomed because of the game.

Since August, a photo of a couple has been trending on social media, in which a couple is seen posing with their smartphones with PUBG opened.

‘Finally married my PUBG squad mate’, read the caption of the viral Facebook post by Mohammed Rasheen.

Speaking to News18, Salwa Ahamed, the bride in the photo, reveals, “We didn’t actually meet over PUBG,” she says. “It did, however, save our marriage which was going to be called off.”

The couple, Salwa and Rasheen have been dating for 4 years and always had their own ups and downs. But things became really tricky when their relationship turned long distance.

Rasheen moved to UAE for a job while Salwa was in her final year of college.

“Long distance turned out to be a problem for both of us. Time zones played the villain in our lives,” Salwa said. “Fights got to a point where we were about to call off the wedding,” Salwa told the Daily.

That’s when PUBG played cupid. They resorted to PUBG to talk with each other. It became a medium to communicate and they could talk for hours on the game. Salwa and Rasheen got married in Thrissur, Kerala.