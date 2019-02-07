PUBG new update will bring Zombies

Web Desk: PUBG Mobile’s update 0.11.0 will bring Zombies and the new features are currently available in the beta mode of the app, report Indian Express.

The PUBG mobile account has also put out a tweet indicating that Zombies could be coming soon.

The PUBG Mobile’s official Twitter account posted saying, ‘Only the strong will survive’ tagging @RE_Games and an image of the upcoming new feature. The PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 will the Resident Evil 2: Sunset, which will be a new mode in the game.

This mode will be a time-limited event, and players will have to survive as usual, but this time Zombies from the Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the Erangel map. Players will have to gather supplies from the map or by killing the Resident Evil 2 bosses who will come their way in each wave.

Players will need to survive each wave of the Zombies and Resident Evil 2 bosses to become the last man standing. The game will also add Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

Other changes in the PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update are the addition of moonlight to the Vikendi map. This is night mode with a more prominent Moon.