Putin is disconnecting Russia from the internet

Web Desk: Someone at the Kremlin has behaved badly because Russia is grounding them with no internet for the day.

According to India Times, the country is reportedly unplugging from the world wide web as part of a security exercise. According to local Russian media, the move is part of the country’s mandated Digital Economic National Program.

The law was introduced earlier in 2018 and also supported by President Vladimir Putin, that looks to ensure Russia’s connectivity is self-sufficient.

Basically, they want the country’s Internet access to be available even if a foreign entity tries to take it down via cyber attack.

The “unplugging” is expected to happen before April 1, and Russia will be using the opportunity to test Runet’s resilience. During that window, all local Internet traffic will remain within the country, by routing it through government-controlled points approved by telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor. Yeah, it’s probably going to mess with Internet traffic and therefore profits of a lot of companies, but they’ve all been forced to agree to the testing procedure.

Russia apparently intends to completely localize its Internet by 2020, much like China and its “Great Firewall”.

As far as their long term goals, Russia has had a strict policy of microscopic control under Vladimir Putin. Controlling their Internet completely is only another step down the road they seemed to be headed.