DUBAI: In the 6th match of Pakistan Super League at Dubai today, Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets.

Batting first, Islamabad United scored 157 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

Quetta Gladiators chased the target in 18.2 over with a score of 161 runs for the loss of 3 wicket.

Meanwhile, the second match of the day, Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to field first against Lahore Qalandars.