Quetta Gladiators thrash Multan Sultan by 8 wickets

SHARJAH: Quetta Gladiators have defeated Multan Sultans by eight wickets in the eighth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) on Wednesday at Sharjah.

Earlier Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and elected to field first.

Multan Sultans set a target of 161 runs in 20 overs.

Quetta Gladiators chased the required target in 19 overs and achieved the third consecutive victory.

Quetta Gladiators have played three matches of PSL 4 and won all the three matches.

Multan Sultan have also played three matches so far in the tournament but have managed to win only one match.