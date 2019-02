SHARJAH: Quetta Gladiators won the match by 3 wickets against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday in the twelfth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) at Sharjah.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars set the target of 144 runs for Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiator’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 52 runs off 35 balls at the end of their innings.