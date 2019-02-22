Qureshi draws attention of world body towards regional security situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has drawn attention of the United Nations towards gravity of regional security situation created by threats of use of force by India against Pakistan.

In a letter to President UN Security Council, Anatolio Ndong Mba, the Foreign Minister said the prevalent situation poses direct threat to global peace and security.

He said immediately after the Pulwama attack in Occupied Kashmir on 14th of this month, India began accusing Pakistan without any investigation and New Delhi started threatening Pakistan of retaliation.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the source of baseless Indian allegations is a social media video of dubious content. He said India is giving the name of its speculations as facts, in an effort to blame Pakistan for its operational and policy failures.

The Foreign Minister said India is deliberately pursuing an aggressive policy to make the environment distasteful due to its internal political reasons.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stoking negative sentiments among his people against Pakistan for political compulsions.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi added that Indian authorities are threatening to stop the flow of river waters to Pakistan which can jeopardize the agreed Indus Water Treaty between the two countries.

Rejecting the Indian allegations on Pulwama attack, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan has offered to hold investigation into the incident on the provision of concrete evidence.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered India for negotiations on terrorism and other conflicts between the two countries. Pakistan has also expressed the resolve to defend itself in case of Indian aggression.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Kashmiri people are being subjected to torture for raising their demand of right to self-determination which is their inalienable right.

He said the UN Security Council resolutions give the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to plebiscite for determining their future.