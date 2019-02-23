Qureshi phones Sri Lankan counterpart to discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday spoke with his Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana and discussed the security situation in the region.

During the conversation, Qureshi said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Sri Lanka, which was an important neighbor and friend, said a Foreign Office statement.

He said that Pakistan was a responsible country which desired peace and stability in the region. Peace was a precursor for socioeconomic benefits and prosperity, he remarked.

He also informed the Sri Lankan foreign minister that in his letter to the President of UNSC, he had underscored the importance of maintaining a peaceful South Asia.

In his response, the Sri Lankan foreign minister said that his country staunchly supported peace in the region and Sri Lanka reiterated that maintaining stability in South Asia should be a priority for all countries.—APP