Rare black African leopard spotted after a century

Web Desk: A British wildlife photographer Burrard Lucas, was deployed to click the picture of a big black cat found in the jungles of Central Kenya.

The wild African black leopard is extremely rare and Burrard-Lucas became the first wildlife photographer to photograph the leopard in more than a century.

A set of cameras were deployed all over the Loisaba Conservancy in early 2018 and it was not long before he found what he was looking for – a female black leopard traveling with other (regular) leopards at night.

‘I had a quick look at the last trap, not expecting to find much,’ Burrard-Lucas wrote on his blog. ‘As I scrolled through the images on the back of the camera, I paused and peered at the photograph below in incomprehension … a pair of eyes surrounded by inky darkness … a black leopard! I couldn’t believe it and it took a few days before it sank in that I had achieved my dream.’

Nicholas Pilfold, who is from the Institute for Conservation Research at the San Diego Zoo, heard about the wild black leopard and deployed a team of photographers.

In his article ‘African Journal of Ecology’ he writes that while there have been recorded reports of black leopards in Africa for more than a century, only one photograph had been a piece of confirmed evidence which was a 1909 photograph taken in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“We had always heard about black leopard living in this region,” Pilfold told USA Today. “Collectively these are the first confirmed images in nearly 100 years of a black leopard in Africa, and this region is the only known spot in all of Africa to have [the] black leopard.”