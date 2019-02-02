Re-polling underway in Sargodha’s NA-91

Re-polling on twenty polling stations of National Assembly constituency, NA-91 Sargodha is in progress.

The polling process will continue till 5:00pm without any break.

Over twenty five thousand people are using their right of vote for which the election commission has setup sixty five polling booths.

Foolproof security arrangements are in place for conduct of polling process smoothly.

The results on these polling stations had been declared void by the Election Commission of Pakistan due to recovery of tampered ballot papers