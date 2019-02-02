Film Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

Web Desk: Anil Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja and Rajkumar Rao starrer, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, couldn’t have had a better title. In the movie, ‘Girl’s heart beats for another girl.’

Sweety lives in Moga, Punjab, with a genial ‘papaji’ who runs a garments factory, a ‘veerji’ (Duhan) who is a full-on Punjabi ‘puttar’, all bluster and tough love, and an affectionate grandma, who is intent on getting hold of a suitable boy for her ‘sundar susheel’ grand-daughter.

Up pops the personable Sahil Mirza (Rao) but Sweety, immersed in her dreams of her real love, won’t bite. And the film gets stuck in clunky, ham-handed passages during which we get lectures on the ‘unsuitability’ of Muslims.

By the time Sweety and Kuhu (Cassandra) get together in the same frame as the two ‘lovers’ who have strong feelings for each other but who just happen to be female, ‘ki kariye’, almost the entire film is over.

After scrapping Indian Penal Code’s Section 377 and decriminalizing same-sex love, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a movie with a same-sex love story.

The film has been written by a trans-woman. Ghazal Dhaliwal has been writing dialogues and screenplays for many films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Wazir and Qarib Qarib Single. But Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a historic win for her.

This week’s sole Bollywood release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has earned Rs 3.30 crore IND on the day of its release.