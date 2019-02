MARDAN: Three children including two brothers were killed and two injured when roof of their house collapsed in Shahbaz Gari Batsiri area of Mardan on Friday night.

Officials of Rescue 1122 said that the roof of a house of Amazeb collapsed and as a result his two children Kashif and Arif and Mahnoor daughter of Amjad killed on the spot.

Two children Atif and Asif were seriously injured and shifted to nearby hospital. —APP