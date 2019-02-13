Rs5b saved by reducing transmission, distribution losses: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has said five billion rupees have been saved by reducing transmission and distribution losses in last three months of the previous year.

In a tweet, he said the drive for crackdown on electricity was reviewed in the Cabinet Committee on Energy meeting today.

The Minister said losses in October to December 2018 were reduced to 12.5 percent as compared to 14.1 percent during the same period last year.

He said 18,795 FIR’s were registered and 1351 people arrested in last four months during anti-theft drive.

He termed the start of the campaign to eliminate electricity theft as excellent and pledged to do more in this regard.