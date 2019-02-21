Samsung introduces its foldable Galaxy phone

Web Desk: Samsung teased its foldable phone in November but now the company revealed more about its foldable phone, Samsung Galaxy Fold.

According to the Verge reports, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Fold on April 26th, starting at $1,980 (approx 2.7 lacs), through AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, with a free pair of Samsung’s new wireless earbuds.

There will be both an LTE and 5G version of the Galaxy Fold, and Samsung is even planning on launching the device in Europe on May 3rd.

Samsung is using a new 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display that allows the phone itself to have a tablet-sized screen that can be folded to fit into a pocket. The main display is QXGA+ resolution (4.2:3), and when it’s folded, a smaller 4.6-inch HD+ (12:9) display is used for the phone mode.

Samsung is using 512GB of Universal Flash Storage 3.0 (eUFS) for fast speeds, alongside a Qualcomm 7nm octa-core processor and 12GB of RAM. Samsung has even built two batteries for its Galaxy Fold, that are separated by the fold but combined in the Android operating system to represent a total of 4,380 mAh.