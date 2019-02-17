Home / Sports / Santa Cruz keeps featherweight title by unanimous decision

(FILES) In this file photo Leo Santa Cruz (R) battles to defeat Abner Mares (L) in their WBA Featherweight Title & WBC Diamond Title fight at Staples Center on June 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. - Mexico's Leo Santa Cruz defended his World Boxing Association featherweight title on Saturday February 16, 2019 dominating compatriot Rafael Rivera to win by unanimous 12-round decision. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)