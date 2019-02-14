Saree with Narendra Modi’s face goes viral

Web Desk: After promoting Narendra Modi in wedding cards with pro-Modi slogans and getting married because of its tweet, now, some extremist supporters have gone an extra mile and introduced ‘Modi-fied’ fashion.

According to India Times, a saree with Indian PM Narendra Modi’s face printed on it, being sold in Indian market. The Saree is quite popular in Gujarat which is his native state and have been selling like hotcakes.

“It is a different kind of saree which has been launched recently. It is very popular among women. Right now, we have at least four types of sarees with PM Modi’s pictures on them,” one of the shopkeepers, Ronak Shah told TOI.

“We might get sarees with faces of other politicians also soon,” she added.

Recently, a Modi supporter in Hyderabad used his son’s wedding invitation to campaign for PM Modi’s Lok Sabha election. Wanting Modi back in power, he asked people to vote for PM Modi instead of getting gifts for the couple.