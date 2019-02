ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani Friday said Sarfraz’s suspension for four matches is beyond comprehension.

After Sarfraz’s apology, the suspension was not necessary as the issue was resolved with mutual understanding of players, he said while giving an interview to ESPNcricinfo.

It is pertinent to mention here that On Sunday, Sarfraz was banned for four matches by the ICC for breaching its Anti-Racism code during the second ODI in Durban. —APP