Saudi Arabia decides to provide E-Visa facility to Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says accepting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request, Saudi Arabia has decided to provide E-Visa facility to Pakistani pilgrims.

In a statement, he said Imran Khan had requested Saudi Crown Prince during his visit to Islamabad that Pakistani pilgrims should be facilitated in immigration process at their own country.

The Minister said now intending pilgrims will be provided visa at their doorstep.

He said immigration facility is now being extended to Lahore and Islamabad, after Karachi. He said due to this facility, Pakistani pilgrims will not need waiting for long hours at Saudi airports.