Saudi Crown Prince postpones Malaysian visit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has been informed of the postponement of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Malaysia, which was scheduled for tomorrow, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

“I don’t know why, except that he said he is not coming, that is the only information I got,’’ he told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the 2019 Democracy Festival of Kuala Lumpur organised by Forces of Renewal for Southeast Asia (FORSEA) here Saturday.

Earlier, according to Malaysian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah had contacted his Saudi Arabian counterpart Adel al Jubeir on the postponement of the visit.

Foreign news agencies reported that Mohammed, who is the Saudi Arabian’s Council for Economics and Development Affairs chairman, would be on a visit of several Asian countries starting with Pakistan this week.

From Islamabad, the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday for a two-day official visit before going to Indonesia on Monday and then to India.

Mohammed’s visit to Malaysia would have been his first after he was appointed as the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince in June 2017. —APP