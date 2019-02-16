Saudi Crown Prince to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday (February 17) on his two-day visit to Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by Foreign Office on Friday, the visit programme remains unchanged.

He will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including members of Saudi Royal family, key ministers and leading businessmen.

This will be the first state-level visit of the dignitary to Pakistan since his elevation to the position of Crown Prince in April 2017.

During his visit, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman will meet President Dr.Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

A Senate delegation will also call on the Crown Prince to discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

The Saudi Ministers accompanying the Crown Prince will meet their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation in their respective fields.

During his stay, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will sign a number of agreements and MoUs in diverse sectors.

The two countries will also discuss ways and means to develop a robust follow-up mechanism to ensure effective implementation and quick progress on tangible areas of cooperation.

Talking to media, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will be accorded rousing and warm welcome on his arrival in Pakistan.

After inaugurating Arab News’ office in Islamabad on Friday evening, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Cabinet will receive the Saudi Crown prince and his high-powered delegation at Nur Khan Airbase.

He said a formation of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets will escort the jet of the Crown Prince when it will enter the airspace of Pakistan. He said the Saudi Crown Prince will be given a twenty one gun salute on his arrival.

The Minister said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visiting dignitary and his delegation.

He said a banquet will be held at the Prime Minister House in honor of the visiting dignitary. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will also address on the occasion.

Later, joint working groups of both the countries hold meetings on various ventures of bilateral cooperation. He said Board of Investment will sign a number of Memorandums of Understandings to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister said an unprecedented Saudi investment is expected during Crown Prince’s visit.

He said Saudi Arabia is going to build two new cities and the government of Pakistan will try to get maximum jobs for Pakistani labour.

Fawad Chaudhry said that on Sunday, a banquet will be held at the President House, where President Dr Arif Alvi would confer the highest civil award on Mohammad bin Salman.

The Minister said a Supreme Coordination Council led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan will be launched during the visit for effective coordination and follow up to achieve mutually agreed objectives.

He said all the political parties are united over Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that visit of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia underscores that Pakistan has the potential in terms of both human and natural to turn itself into a strong and economically vibrant country.

In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already stated in Dubai that “Don’t Miss the Boat”.

In another tweet, Dr Muhammad Faisal said Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan will be launched during the visit of Saudi Prince to Pakistan.

He said the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Council will help the two countries for effective coordination and follow up to achieve mutually agreed objectives.