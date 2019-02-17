Saudi Crown Prince visit to take Pak-Saudi relations to new heights: Asad

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is a historic visit which will lay the foundation of taking the economic relations between the two countries to the next higher level.

Talking to Media, he said it is heartening that a Saudi energy company is taking interest to make investment in Pakistan in the energy sector. He said economy cannot run without energy.

The Finance Minister said the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince will take the bilateral relations to the new heights.—RadioPakistan