Seven foods that you should never but at airport

Web Desk: You must be really choosy while buying something from the airport. You might have limited options, but you can still make healthy choices.

Therefore, you should go for something with protein and fiber to avoid unpleasant flight experience.

Have a look at the 7 foods that you should avoid buying at the airport.

Soft Pretzels

Those fluffy carbs might smell enticing, but carbo-loading before a long flight will leave your tummy rumbling again by takeoff.

Coffee

Skip the specialty coffee drink and stick with plain coffee if you need a caffeine fix, or leave room for ice cream at the beach instead of gobbling a bag of cookies at the airport.

Yogurt with fruits

You’ve seen yogurt touted time and time again as one of the healthiest snacks you can get, thanks to its satiating protein. But that fruit and yogurt parfait isn’t the healthy and fresh choice that it seems.

Sugary Yogurt

Even yogurts that aren’t covered in granola or chocolate chips can be a stealthy sugar bomb.

Granola bars

Granola bars are often designed to look like a smart choice, but there's more than meets the eye.

Double-decker sandwiches

You might not have too many choices at a quick-grab sandwich station, but keep your calories in check by avoiding excessive fillings.

Water bottles

You might not want to rely on the bottled water from the airport terminal—and not just because of its sky-high prices. Normally we’d never discourage some good-for-you hydration, but hear us out if you have a small bladder. “You’re guzzling water before getting on the plane, then sharing a toilet with how many people?” says owner of MNC Nutrition in PhiladelphiaNolan Cohn.