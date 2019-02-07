Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar to visit Karachi

Web Desk: Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi and her renowned poet and lyricist husband Javed Akhtar will be visiting Karachi this month in order to attend the literary festival, which will pay homage to Shabana’s father, Kaifi Azmi.

The literary festival will take place on February 24 and 24 at the Karachi Art Council.

The aim of the festival is to pay tribute to the renowned poet many famous personalities from Pakistan and across the border have been invited to attend.

According to Office bearer of the Arts Council, we have invited Kaifi Azmi’s daughter Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar for the event besides some other notable cultural personalities from India.

Earlier, the couple visited Lahore in November last year for Faiz Ahmed Faiz festival.