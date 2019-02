LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz inquired after health of former premier Nawaz Sharif at Jinnah Hospital, here on Saturday.

Shahbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in National Assembly, prayed for early recovery of his elder brother, who is under treatment there.

Earlier, party workers present outside the hospital, welcomed Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on their arrival.—APP