Shahbaz’s request for bail accepted

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday accepted Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s request for bail in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

Shahbaz was taken into custody by NAB Lahore in connection with the Ashiana Housing case in October 5, 2018.

The former Punjab chief minister has been charged with misuse of authority by unlawfully assuming powers of the board of directors of the Punjab Land Deve­lopment Company (PLDC), and awarding a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in the failure of the housing scheme. The scam caused a loss to the public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

It is also alleged that Shahbaz’s directive to entrust the project of a housing scheme to the Lahore Development Authority from the PLDC and intervention into affairs of the company was in violation of the Companies Ordinance, Memorandum and Article of Association and Corpo­rate Governance Rules 2013.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, after accepting Shahbaz’s request for bail, ordered his release.

Under the law, a suspect can seek bail soon after being sent on judicial remand by the trial court. Shahbaz was sent on judicial remand after the accountability court on Dec 6 last year denied the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) request for further physical remand. The bureau had kept Shahbaz in custody for over 80 days since his arrest.—INP