Shehbaz Sharif meets Khawaja brothers at Camp Jail in Lahore

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique at Camp Jail in Lahore.

Talking to media, ex-Chief Minister of Punjab said that all the cases against PML-N leaders are fake and that they will appear whenever the court summons them.

Shehbaz Sharif has also decided to challenge the placement of his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) next week in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Earlier, the interior ministry issued a notification regarding a foreign travel ban on the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) president.

On February 15, the LHC ordered to release Shehbaz Sharif. The court said in its remarks that the NAB had failed to prove the allegations leveled against the PMLN president. Shehbaz Sharif never remained the chief executive of Ramzan Sugar Mills, LHC remarked.

NAB had arrested Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam on October 5. The former chief minister was charged with awarding illegal contracts to his favorite firm.

He was apprehended during his appearance before NAB in Saaf Pani Company scam. Sources told that three files were tabled before him. The bureau quizzed Sharif regarding a tender awarded to a private consultancy company for a survey of the Saaf Pani company.

The PML-N president had failed to satisfy the probing team of the bureau during the investigation and was ultimately arrested. —NNI