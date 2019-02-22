Shehbaz’s name to be placed on ECL after cabinet summary received: Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s name will be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) as soon as the cabinet summary is received, sources in the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

“The cabinet summary is expected to be received today,” the sources added. “On February 19, on the Interior Ministry’s recommendations Shehbaz’s name was placed on the provisional national identification list (PNIL) or ‘stop list’, barring him from travelling abroad due to the ongoing case against him for owning assets beyond known sources of income,” sources further said.

Shehbaz’s name will remain on PNIL till it is added to the ECL, they added.

A day earlier, the federal cabinet approved placement of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president’s name on ECL.

On February 15, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the Interior Ministry to place Shehbaz’s name on ECL.

NAB had arrested Shehbaz on October 6, 2018, in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme case. A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court had approved Shehbaz’s bail plea on February 14 following which he was released.

—INP