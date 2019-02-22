Short people are angrier than tall: Research

Web Desk: According to a recent study, short men are more aggressive than their taller counterparts.

The study that was conducted by scientists at the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia, shorter people tend to be angrier and more violent than people that are tall.

The scientists observed 600 men, between the ages of 18 and 50, and found that those who felt less masculine were 3 times more likely to have committed violent assaults or criminal acts. Scientists say this is the result of “male discrepancy stress” which causes them to be more aggressive.

Due to societal stereotypes, one of the ways men felt less masculine was when they felt that their height was shorter than average. Scientists say shorter men act more aggressively to make up for their lack of height.

This syndrome is popularly known as the “Napoleon complex.” It was first identified in 1926 by the Austrian psychoanalyst Alfred Adler.