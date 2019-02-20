Home / Sports / Cricket / Smiling Sri Lankans seek series win

Smiling Sri Lankans seek series win

sri-lanka.jpg

Kasun Rajitha of Sri Lanka celebrates the wicket of Dean Elgar of the Proteas with team mates during day 2 of the 1st Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead Stadium on February 14, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images