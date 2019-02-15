Snake bite man, man bite wife to die together

Web Desk: An Indian man was attacked by a poisonous snake bit his own wife’s wrist because his final wish was for them to die together, report Newsweek.

The man named Shankar Rai was asleep in his home in Smastipur district, around 60 miles north of Patna in Bihar state, when he was attacked by the serpent.

By the morning, his condition had worsened. Fearing he did not have much time left, he held his wife Amiri Devi’s hands and said he wanted them to be united in death.

He sunk his teeth into her wrist so the venom would kill them both and they fell unconscious, India Today reported.

Witnesses described how doctors arrived and rushed them to the hospital. Although the venom claimed the life of Rai, his wife was rescued in time.

“He told me he loved me too much and want to die together before grabbing my wrist and sinking his teeth into it. I allowed him to do so,” she said, according to the publication.

A local doctor said: “The woman could be saved as her treatment began on time. She is safe now.”