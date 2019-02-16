Sniffing rosemary boost memory by 75%

Web Desk: Students, teachers, and parents are busy these days for the preparation of final exams. For all those exam attempters who find memorizing hard, there is the simplest tip.

Psychologists at Northumbria University, Newcastle, conducted a study presented at the Annual Conference of the British Psychologist Society in Harrogate, which revealed that sniffing the essential oil from the herb rosemary enhances memory functions.

The research concluded that rosemary could have implications for treating people with memory impairment. According to WebMD, the researchers presented evidence that sniffing the essential oil from the herb rosemary improved long-term memory and performance in mental arithmetic.

According to Discovery News reports, researcher Dr. Mark Ross said it enabled people to “remember events that will occur in the future” by 60-75 percent and to “remember to complete tasks at particular times.”

The results of the test indicated that volunteers in the room scented with the essential oil of rosemary performed better in the memory tasks than volunteers in the room that were not scented.